MP proposes third capital in Borneo to complement KL and Putrajaya

PH’s Ampang MP, Rodziah Ismail, said a third capital city can help boost the economies of Sabah and Sarawak, and reduce urban congestion and infrastructure pressure in Peninsular Malaysia. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A government MP has proposed a third capital to be set up in Borneo, to complement Kuala Lumpur as the constitutional and legislative capital, and Putrajaya as the administrative and executive centre.

Rodziah Ismail (PH-Ampang) said the proposed capital in Borneo could serve as a hub for federal judicial institutions and international arbitration.

Debating the king’s address in the Dewan Rakyat today, Rodziah said the proposal would put Malaysia on par with South Africa, which has three capital cities – Pretoria, Cape Town and Bloemfontein.

She said the plan could boost the economies of Sabah and Sarawak, promote development in rural and remote areas, and help reduce urban congestion and infrastructure pressure in Peninsular Malaysia.

Rodziah said a third capital could house security agencies, border control, immigration services, diplomatic hubs, and regional socio-economic cooperation bodies, particularly within Asean and the Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

“The proposal would bring multiple benefits, including strengthening national sovereignty, security, and border control, while enhancing diplomatic cooperation and socio-economic integration within Asean and BIMP-EAGA,” she said.

“Concentrating judicial, legal, and arbitration functions in Borneo could also enhance their effectiveness and reduce conflicts of interest between the judiciary, arbitration systems, and the corporate, commercial, and financial sectors.”

She said the plan could drive local economic growth through increased international trade and investment, translating into higher household and individual incomes through expanded job and small business opportunities.