Malaysia’s alpine skier fails to finish giant slalom at Milano Cortina

KUALA LUMPUR : National alpine skier Aruwin Salehhuddin endured a challenging outing as she failed to finish both runs in the women’s giant slalom at the 2026 Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy today.

It was Italy’s Federica Brignone who shone, topping the first run and finishing 14th in the second to claim gold with a combined time of 2m 13.50s, according to official results.

The silver medal was shared in a thrilling dead heat between Sweden’s Sara Hector and Norway’s Thea Louise Stjernesund after both of them clocked 2:14.12s.

Aruwin, who made her Winter Olympics debut at Beijing 2022, finished 38th in the women’s giant slalom but did not complete the slalom event. The 21-year-old, who is the first Malaysian female athlete to compete at the Winter Olympics and the only Malaysian participant in Milano Cortina, is set to feature in the slalom event on Feb 18.