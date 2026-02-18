Malaysian Bar, senior lawyers pay tribute to Shaik Daud

Bar president Ezri Abdul Wahab said the late Shaik Daud Ismail bore the responsibilities of judicial office with seriousness and conviction, contributing to the institutional history of Malaysian courts.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Bar, along with several senior lawyers, have paid tribute to former Court of Appeal judge Shaikh Daud Ismail, describing him as a patient and dedicated jurist who played a significant role in shaping Malaysian law.

Bar president Ezri Abdul Wahab said it is deeply saddened at the passing of the former senior judge.

“His many years of service in the Legal and Judicial Service, culminating in his appointment to the appellate bench, reflect a career dedicated to the administration of justice and the development of Malaysian jurisprudence.

“Throughout his tenure, he bore the responsibilities of judicial office with seriousness and conviction, contributing to the institutional history of our courts,” he told FMT.

Ezri said the Malaysian Bar extends its sincere condolences to Shaik Daud’s loved ones, and honours his service to the nation.

Shaik Daud passed away at his residence in Kuala Lumpur this morning, aged 90, after battling a lung infection.

Senior lawyer Bastian Pius Vendargon described Shaik Daud as the epitome of a gentleman and a scholar.

“At his first posting to the High Court in Kuantan, he demonstrated an abundance of patience, wisdom, careful judgment, and decision-making, all coupled with utmost courtesy, and always striving to do justice in every case,” he said.

Vendargon said it was a dream to appear before Shaik Daud as an advocate, and that his clients would always leave feeling they had received a fair hearing.

“He maintained a balanced approach in all matters, despite having served as head of the prosecution division at the Attorney-General’s Chambers,” he added.

Another senior lawyer, PS Ranjan, said he was captivated by Shaikh Daud’s advocacy skills when he first saw him in action as a deputy public prosecutor before a five-member Federal Court bench about 50 years ago.

“My first encounter left a lasting impression. He will be sorely missed, may his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Ranjan, who later appeared before Shaikh Daud when he was a judge, described him as a great jurist and “the chief justice we never had.”

The Penang-born Shaik Daud started his career in the Legal and Judicial Service in 1963 and was appointed as a High Court judge in 1983. He retired from the Court of Appeal in 2001.

As a former deputy public prosecutor, Shaikh Daud was known for numerous memorable legal battles in white-collar crime and corruption cases during the early 1970s, notably against the late lawyer Edgar Joseph Jr, who later retired as a Federal Court judge.