Removal of ‘Street Dakwah’ stall not heavy-handed, says DBKL

PETALING JAYA : Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has denied being heavy-handed in removing a stall set up yesterday by the Multiracial Reverted Muslims (MRM) group at Jalan Bukit Bintang, outside the Yayasan Selangor building.

DBKL said the tent’s placement on a pedestrian walkway violated regulations, as public spaces must remain unobstructed to ensure safety.

“DBKL wishes to emphasise that all enforcement actions were carried out professionally, prudently, and in strict compliance with the law.

“Such measures are necessary to safeguard public safety, maintain urban order, and ensure the continued smooth use of public spaces for the benefit of city residents,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, PAS Youth had criticised DBKL’s action over a “Street Dakwah” programme organised by MRM, by shutting down the stall and seizing religious materials.

Chairman of the wing’s Islamic outreach and advocacy committee Sukri Omar said DBKL sending 12 officers to shut down the stall when only one volunteer was present raised serious questions about the enforcement action taken and how unreasonable it was.

Sukri also noted that the same activity took place the previous week without any warning or enforcement action from the authorities.

DBKL explained that its officers visited the stall’s location to obtain clarification from the parties involved.

“However, after waiting for more than 30 minutes, no representative from the relevant party came forward to provide any explanation or to cooperate with DBKL officers.

“In view of this, DBKL dismantled the tent and removed the related items for safekeeping, in accordance with applicable laws and by-laws. Throughout the enforcement process, the responsible party did not appear to provide any clarification,” it added.

DBKL also emphasised that it has never obstructed any Islamic outreach or dakwah activities in public spaces, but the procedures and requirements set by the local authorities must be complied with.

It added that its management will meet with MRM to hold constructive discussions aimed at reaching a long-term solution and ensuring that a similar situation does not recur.