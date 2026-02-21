Govt backbenchers warn against political uncertainty ahead of DAP congress

Government Backbenchers Club chairman Dr Zaliha Mustafa wants components of the unity government to remain committed and maintain discipline.

PETALING JAYA : Any move that can spark political uncertainty will affect ongoing reforms and erode investor confidence, the Government Backbenchers Club (BBC) said, following DAP’s planned congress to review its role in the administration.

The club’s chairman, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said collective responsibility, political stability and policy continuity must be prioritised when administering the country.

“Which is why I am pleading with the components of the unity government to remain committed and maintain discipline.

“Our priorities must remain clear and consistent to carry out reforms responsibly and ensure political stability,” Zaliha, a former federal minister, said in a statement.

Two days ago, DAP said it would hold a special congress on July 12 to decide whether the party’s leaders should resign from their positions in the unity government while continuing to support it in Parliament.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the 4,000 delegates attending the congress will vote on whether DAP leaders should resign as ministers, deputy ministers, state executive councillors, local councillors and GLC appointees.

Loke’s announcement of the planned congress comes about two months after he said DAP would work closely with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to accelerate reforms over the next six months following the party’s and Pakatan Harapan’s drubbing in the Sabah state election.

DAP lost all eight seats it contested in the state polls last year.

Zaliha said Parliament would continue to prioritise several “strategic” bills and legal reforms, and pointed out that Anwar is expediting the tabling of a bill to limit the prime minister’s tenure to two terms.

The proposed law will be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday. A bill to separate the roles of the attorney-general and the public prosecutor will also be tabled on the same day.

“This proves that the agenda for change is not mere talk,” she said.