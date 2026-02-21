University of Nottingham Malaysia says it pays management fees periodically

A report by the Nottinghamshire Live platform said University of Nottingham had £5.1 million (about RM26.9 million) in ‘doubtful debts’ involving overdue management fees from its campus in Semenyih, Selangor. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : University of Nottingham Malaysia said tonight it pays an annual management fee to the home campus in the UK periodically, in response to a report that it owed them millions of pounds.

The Malaysian campus said the fees are paid across different accounting cycles.

“The Malaysian campus uses a calendar year for its financial reporting, unlike the home campus,” it said in a statement.

Earlier today, the Nottinghamshire Live platform reported that University of Nottingham had £5.1 million (about RM26.9 million) in “doubtful debts” involving historic management fees that were “overdue” from its campus in Semenyih, Selangor.

The report was based on the university’s financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2025.

The accounts noted that the university manages teaching at the Malaysian campus and receives a management fee, in addition to a share of the surplus or deficit of the campus’s financial performance based on its 29.9% shareholding.

The university said it recorded the £5.1 million as doubtful debt “in recognition of University of Nottingham Malaysia’s more challenging financial position”.

The statements also showed that University of Nottingham spent £595,000 (about RM3.13 million) on its Malaysian entity in the last financial year while receiving only £380,000 (about RM2 million) in income.

Income decreased sharply from the over £1.8 million (RM9.49 million) recorded in both 2024 and 2023, and just over £2.8 million (about RM14.76 million) in 2022.

The accounts stated that the amount due from the Malaysian campus stood at £7.599 million (about RM40.05 million) as of July 2025, up from £5.558 million (about RM29.29 million) the year before.

A spokesman for University of Nottingham said the latest financial statements alone were not a reliable measure of overall performance of the Semenyih campus.

Tonight, University of Nottingham Malaysia said it continues to operate normally.

“Teaching, student life, facilities, research, and support services continue uninterrupted, and we remain deeply committed to our Malaysian campus and its important role within our global university community,” it said.