A-G flags major irregularities in UKM fee collection and spending

The 2026 Auditor-General’s Report Series 1 found that fee revenue collected by Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, amounting to RM32.36 million, was not fully accounted for. (UKM pic)

PETALING JAYA : The 2026 Auditor-General’s Report Series 1 has flagged serious irregularities in student fee collection and expenditure at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), in breach of the relevant laws and financial regulations.

The report stated that the collection of RM50.74 million in student fees by Koperasi B-5-1788 was deemed invalid.

The report also found that fee revenue amounting to RM32.36 million was not fully accounted for.

The figures were based on financial statements for the year ended Dec 31, 2024.

The report also flagged a collaboration agreement entered into by the university which did not obtain the approval of the finance minister.

MORE TO COME