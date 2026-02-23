Form 1 student pleads guilty to sexually assaulting disabled girl

The accused, who was unpresented, was charged in the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Form 1 student pleaded guilty in the Batu Pahat magistrates’ court in Johor today to sexually assaulting a disabled female student at a secondary school last month.

The accused, 13, who was charged under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, entered his plea before magistrate Arun Noval Dass, Berita Harian reported.

He was charged with committing the offence against the 16-year-old girl, who is a wheelchair user, in a classroom at noon on Jan 29.

Under Section 14(a), juvenile offenders may be ordered to execute a bond of good behaviour, placed under other court-imposed conditions, or sent to the Henry Gurney School.

The court allowed bail of RM1,500 and set May 13 for mention of the social inquiry report, facts, and sentencing order.

Deputy public prosecutor Firdaus Ruslan led the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented.