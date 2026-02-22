Terengganu exco man arrested by MACC

The suspect in his 60s was arrested around 11.15am today while giving his statement at the Kemaman MACC office. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A member of the Terengganu executive council has been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged abuse of power.

An MACC source said the executive councillor had allegedly committed the offence by ordering two state government-linked companies to hire two of his children.

The suspect in his 60s was arrested around 11.15am today while giving his statement at the Kemaman MACC office.

“The suspect, who is also an assemblyman, is believed to have used his position as an exco member and company chairman to secure jobs for his two children in two state government GLCs.

“He is believed to have committed the offence in 2018 and 2020,” said the source.

Terengganu MACC director Hazrul Shazreen Abd Yazid confirmed the arrest when contacted and said the suspect will be charged in court soon.