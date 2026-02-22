MACC to summon economy ministry sec-gen in RM1bil deal probe

The economy ministry’s secretary-general is among several witnesses who will be summoned to explain the implementation of the RM1.1 billion agreement.

PETALING JAYA : The economy ministry’s secretary-general will be among several witnesses summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in its probe into a RM1.1 billion agreement between the government and a foreign firm.

An MACC source said the agreement had allegedly been pushed through hastily despite not having the agreement of the finance ministry and the investment, trade and industry ministry.

According to the source, several individuals are said to have been given senior posts in the foreign company involved after they stopped working with the government, Berita Harian reported.

“Several witnesses, including the economy ministry’s secretary-general, will be summoned to explain the implementation of this agreement,” said the source.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Ahmad Khusairi Yahaya confirmed the matter.

It was reported that the investigation was launched following several complaints lodged by NGOs regarding the agreement, which was alleged to have been concluded “hastily” and in a manner that did not favour the government.

Former economy minister Rafizi Ramli previously claimed that the controversy surrounding the deal with Arm Holdings, a global semiconductor giant, was being played up to paint him in a negative light.