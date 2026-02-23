Terengganu exco man to be charged tomorrow

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has obtained the public prosecutor’s consent to charge the suspect, who is in his 60s.

PETALING JAYA : A Terengganu executive councillor arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission for alleged abuse of power is expected to be charged tomorrow.

According to Berita Harian, MACC obtained the public prosecutor’s consent to prosecute the man, in his 60s.

It is understood that he will be charged in the Kuala Terengganu sessions court at 9am.

The exco member was arrested at 11.15am yesterday while giving his statement at the Kemaman MACC office.

A source from MACC said he allegedly ordered two state GLCs to hire two of his children, in 2018 and 2020.

The case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 for using his office or position to obtain gratification for himself, his relative, or an associate.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had said the executive councillor did not need to resign as he could not influence the investigation.

He said PAS respected the legal process and that a person is presumed innocent until proven guilty.