Azam summoned to give statement on shareholding allegations

The special committee is studying the aspects of compliance and orderliness in the ownership of shares by MACC chief Azam Baki, said the chief secretary to the government.

PETALING JAYA : Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki has been summoned to give his statement to the special committee investigating the shareholding allegations levelled against him.

In a statement, Chief Secretary to the Government Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar said the committee convened its first meeting on Thursday.

“Based on the preliminary reports received, the committee is studying the aspects of compliance and orderliness in the ownership of shares by Azam.

“The committee is also still in the process of evaluating all evidence received and will summon other relevant witnesses to complete its investigation in this matter,” he said.

Shamsul said the committee gave a guarantee that it would hold its holistic investigation transparently, independently and professionally.

Its findings and recommendations for further action will be referred to the authorities, he added.

The special committee is being led by Attorney-General Dusuki Mokhtar, who is joined by Treasury secretary-general Johan Mahmood Merican and public services director-general Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz.

Bloomberg had reported that Azam held 17.7 million shares (1.7%) in Velocity Capital Bhd, based on the company’s annual return lodged on Feb 3 last year.

Azam is alleged to have breached a 2024 government circular limiting civil servants to hold no more than 5% of paid-up capital or RM100,000 in value, whichever is lower, in Malaysian-incorporated companies.

The MACC chief commissioner has said the transaction was declared and the shares disposed of last year. His lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Bloomberg over its report, seeking RM100 million in damages.

Bloomberg has stood by its reporting.