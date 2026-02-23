Prosecution preparing Tengku Zafrul’s witness statement in Muhyiddin case

Tengku Zafrul Aziz was the finance minister during Muhyiddin Yassin’s tenure as prime minister from March 2020 to August 2021.

KUALA LUMPUR : The prosecution is preparing former finance minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz’s witness statement in the case against former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, who is facing charges of abusing his position in connection with RM232.5 million in bribes and RM200 million in illicit funds.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin told High Court judge Noor Ruwena Nurdin today that 99.5% of witness statements have been provided to the defence, with only Tengku Zafrul’s statement still pending.

“Tengku Zafrul’s statement will be handed to the defence two weeks before he testifies in court,” Wan Shaharuddin said.

Muhyiddin’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, confirmed receipt of the statements but noted that the defence has yet to receive one from businessman Syed Mokhtar Al-Bukhary.

“We seek confirmation on whether Syed Mokhtar will be called to testify. We accept the prosecution’s discretion in this matter,” he said.

“I raise this because Syed Mokhtar’s name was not included in the prosecution’s witness list.”

Wan Shaharuddin explained that the witness list submitted today pertains only to the Jana Wibawa case, and that Syed Mokhtar’s name was included in the witness list for the money laundering charges, which had been provided to the defence three years ago.

“If no witness statement is submitted to the defence, the witness (Syed Mokhtar) will likely testify orally,” he said.

Ruwena directed the prosecution to submit the full witness list by Friday.

Muhyiddin was absent from today’s proceedings after being granted leave by the court.

Previously, the court scheduled 29 hearing days in March, April, May, July and August.

On Oct 7 last year, the Attorney-General’s Chambers rejected Muhyiddin’s application to have seven charges against him dismissed.

The four abuse of power charges relate to Muhyiddin’s time as prime minister and Bersatu president, when he is alleged to have solicited RM232.5 million in bribes from one individual and three companies.

The remaining three charges concern RM200 million in funds allegedly received from Bukhary Equity Sdn Bhd and deposited into Bersatu’s account.