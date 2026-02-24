EAIC finds negligence in Rela training shooting incident

The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission recommended a review and refinement of all standard operating procedures related to the handling and training with firearms by the People’s Volunteer Corps. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) found negligence in its probe into an incident more than two years ago, in which a participant of a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) induction course was shot.

In a statement, EAIC said the Rela officers serving as target field officers and site officers during the firearms training at the Northern Region Rela Training Centre on Nov 15, 2024 were negligent.

It provided no further details of the incident, including the name of the officer who was injured.

The commission said the training violated a condition of approval for firearms licences or temporary permits issued by the Kedah police headquarters requiring that each shooter be assisted by a cop.

It also found that the management of the training centre failed to submit a police report and an official report to the Rela headquarters regarding the incident.

The EAIC said it decided to refer the findings to the Rela disciplinary authority, with a recommendation for disciplinary action against the officers involved, under the Public Officers (Conduct and Discipline) (Amendment) Regulations.

“The EAIC also recommends a review and refinement of all standard operating procedures related to the handling and training with firearms by Rela to ensure full compliance with applicable laws,” it added.