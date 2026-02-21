Allow probe into soldier’s death to proceed first, says Khaled

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said the death of soldier K Indiran during training should not be politicised. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : No elements of abuse or bullying have been detected in the death of soldier K Indiran, who was found unconscious at a military camp in Kuantan, Pahang, where he was attending a course.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said this was based on the results of the post-mortem conducted this morning.

“Do not politicise this issue, let the matter be investigated first,” Bernama reported Khaled as saying after presenting school aid in the Pasir Gudang parliamentary constituency in Johor today.

He did not rule out the possibility of setting up a special committee to investigate the matter, if necessary.

Earlier today, Indiran’s mother, S Usha, urged the public to stop speculating about his death, saying it could tarnish the image of the armed forces.

Usha, 52, said Indiran, 22, the oldest of her four children, was neither bullied nor abused, and the post-mortem results showed no physical injuries.

“When I received the shocking news that my son was in critical condition, I feared the worst. But the post-mortem confirmed he had not been bullied, beaten, or harmed.

“His physical condition was perfectly normal. So don’t tarnish the armed forces with false bullying claims. We’ll have to wait for the outcome of the investigation,” she said at her home at Taman Sri Nibong in Penang.

According to Usha, the internal investigations, including tests to pinpoint Indiran’s cause of death, are under way and expected to take three to four months.

Indiran, who was taking an armour crew course at Kem Batu 10 in Kuantan, was found unconscious and rushed to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital on Feb 18, where he died the next day.

His father, C Kayamboo, was an RMAF pilot who died when his Beechcraft B200T crashed near the munitions terminal at RMAF Butterworth, Penang, in 2016.