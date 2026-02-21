Pahang sultan, Tengku Ampuan express sorrow over soldier’s death

Tengku Panglima Perang Pahang Tengku Ahmad Ismail Mu’adzam Shah paying his last respects at K Indiran’s home in Taman Sri Nibong, Penang, today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, and the Tengku Ampuan, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, expressed sorrow and sympathy over the death of a soldier at a military camp in Kuantan.

“The sacrifices by the nation’s security forces will always be appreciated and remembered,” Bernama quoted Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah as saying.

They extended their condolences to K Indiran’s family and hoped they remain resilient and patient during this difficult time.

Al-Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah also expressed hope the family would allow the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Indiran, who was taking an armour crew course at Kem Batu 10 in Kuantan, was found unconscious and rushed to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital on Feb 18, where he died the next day.

Earlier today, defence minister Khaled Nordin said a post-mortem revealed that there were no elements of abuse or bullying in Indiran’s death.

He also advised the public against politicising the issue.

Indiran’s mother, S Usha, also urged the public to stop speculating about his death, saying it could tarnish the image of the armed forces.

She also said that Indiran, 22, the oldest of her four children, was neither bullied nor abused, and the post-mortem results showed no physical injuries.

Indiran’s father, C Kayamboo, was an RMAF pilot who died when his Beechcraft B200T crashed near the munitions terminal at RMAF Butterworth, Penang, in 2016.