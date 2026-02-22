Son would wish me ‘good morning’ every day, says soldier’s mother

S Usha said she was touched by the visit of education minister Fadhlina Sidek to her home. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The mother of the soldier who died after he collapsed at a military camp in Pahang on Thursday says she is still struggling to deal with the death of her eldest son.

S Usha, 52, said K Indiran, 22, had been her “pillar of strength” following the death of her husband, Royal Malaysian Air Force pilot C Kayamboo, in a plane crash in 2016, Bernama reported.

“Every morning, Indiran would send a ‘good morning’ message, call to ask whether I was awake, and had breakfast.

“He would tell me where he was going and what he was doing,” she told reporters after education minister Fadhlina Sidek went to her house in Penang to pay her respects.

Indiran, who was taking an armour crew course at Kem Batu 10 in Kuantan, was found unconscious and taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital on Wednesday, and died the next day.

A post-mortem found that there were no elements of abuse or bullying.

Usha said she was touched by Fadhlina’s visit.

Fadhlina said her ministry will assist her youngest child, Maitraashini, a Year 6 pupil at SK Convent Green Lane in Penang.

Usha’s other chidren are Varshini, 21, who is studying at Universiti Malaysia Kelantan, and Sarvien, 17, a student at the MRSM PDRM in Kulim, Kedah.