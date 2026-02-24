Motorcyclist killed, traffic policeman injured in emergency lane crash

Tangkak police chief Roslan Talib said the case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act 1987. (Facebook pic)

TANGKAK : A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a traffic police officer who was conducting checks in the emergency lane at KM170.1 of the North-South Expressway (northbound) here yesterday.

Tangkak police chief Roslan Talib said police received information regarding an incident involving an officer from the traffic investigation and enforcement division of the Tangkak district police headquarters at 2.07pm.

He said the incident was believed to have occurred when a 38-year-old man riding a blue Suzuki DL650XA motorcycle collided with a police officer who was conducting inspections in the emergency lane of the expressway.

“Both were rushed to Jasin Hospital where the motorcyclist was pronounced dead while receiving treatment.

“The police officer sustained injuries to his leg, arm and head, and was transferred to Melaka Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement last night.

Roslan said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and warned the public against speculating on the incident.

“Those with information related to the incident are urged to contact the investigating officer, Azmil Azwa Amir Azwa, at 019-305 8346 to assist in the investigation,” he said.