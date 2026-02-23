Gadang bags RM95mil KL-Karak Highway widening job

The Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway is to be expanded from Km19.20 to Km64.50. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Gadang Holdings Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Gadang Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd, has secured a RM95.14 million contract that is part of the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway widening project.

In a Bursa Malaysia filing today, Gadang said its subsidiary had accepted the letter of award from AFA Construction and Engineering Sdn Bhd.

The 18-month project is scheduled for completion in the second half of 2027.

Gadang Engineering will act as a contractor for Package 1A of the project known as “Proposed widening of Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway, from Km19.20 to Km39 (Section 1) and from Km39 to Km64.50 (Section 2)”.

“The contract is expected to contribute positively to the earnings of Gadang and its subsidiaries during the contract period.

“The risks associated with the contract are mainly normal operational and execution risks, which the group will address with appropriate measures,” Gadang said.