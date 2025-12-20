Highway authority says safety, quality not affected by toll hike freeze

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi announced on Thursday that the toll rates for 10 major highways will be maintained to protect the welfare of road users.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has assured road users their interests will continue to be protected through the provision of safe, smooth and quality highway services, following the government’s decision to maintain the toll rates on 10 highways next year.

Its director-general, Sazali Harun, said the concessionaires would be monitored to ensure that highway operations and maintenance are carried out according to the set standards, Bernama reported.

He said the measures include upgrading rest and service areas and lay-bys to be more conducive and equipped with the latest facilities, including electric vehicle chargers.

“In addition, emphasis on traffic flow management to reduce congestion and shorten travel times will continue to be strengthened to ensure that highways remain relevant and contribute to the well-being of the people,” he said in a statement.

On Thursday, works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi announced that the government would maintain the toll rates involving 10 major highways nationwide next year to protect the welfare of the people.

The toll hike freeze was among the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 23, as part of what he described as “appreciation for Malaysians”.

The 10 highways are the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB), Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX) and Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB).

Sazali said the decision reflected the government’s efforts to prioritise the interests of highway users.

“Although the government will have to bear the financial implications estimated at RM591.56 million, this move will benefit almost one million highway users every day,” he said.