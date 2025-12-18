Govt absorbs RM592mil to freeze toll rates in 2026

The toll hike freeze was among the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 23, as part of what he described as ‘appreciation for Malaysians’.

PETALING JAYA : The government has decided to absorb the RM591.56 million in compensation costs to prevent a toll rate increase on 10 major highways next year.

Works minister Alexander Nanta Linggi said the decision was approved at yesterday’s Cabinet meeting.

“This move demonstrates the government’s commitment to easing the cost of living for the people, particularly highway users, by ensuring no toll rate increases will be implemented throughout 2026.

“Even though the government will incur significant financial implications with compensation totalling RM591.56 million for 2026, it has chosen to prioritise the interests of the people,” he said in a statement.

The toll hike freeze was among the initiatives announced by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on July 23, as part of what he described as “appreciation for Malaysians”.

The 10 highways involved are the Cheras-Kajang Expressway (Grand Saga), KL-Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR), North Klang Straits Bypass (NNKSB), Senai-Desaru Expressway (SDE), East Coast Expressway Phase 2 (LPT2), South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Sultan Abdul Halim Muadzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), Duta-Ulu Kelang Expressway (DUKE), KL-Putrajaya Expressway (MEX), and Butterworth Outer Ring Road (LLB).