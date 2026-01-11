Man dies after being hit by car while trying to cross NKVE

Screenshots from a 20-second viral video that showed a man being fatally struck by a vehicle on the NKVE.

SHAH ALAM : An unidentified man was killed after he was hit by a car at Km9.4 of the New Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) here last night.

Shah Alam district police chief Ramsay Embol said the incident occurred at 11.15pm and involved a car driven by a local man and a male pedestrian believed to be in his 50s.

“The accident occurred when the pedestrian suddenly crossed the road and was in the middle of the second lane from the right after the ELITE Expressway interchange, heading from Klang towards Damansara, when he was struck by a car travelling straight along the lane.

“The pedestrian died at the scene following the collision,” he said in a statement today.

Ramsay said the identity of the deceased has yet to be established and efforts are ongoing to identify him.

He also called for witnesses or members of the public with information to assist in the investigation by contacting the investigating officer from the Shah Alam district police headquarters, Najib Abdul Rahman, at 019-7757354.

Earlier, a 20-second dashboard camera video went viral on social media, showing a man being fatally struck by a vehicle on the road.