Online crime cases nearly double in 2025, resulting in RM3bil losses

Bukit Aman CCID director Rusdi Isa said online crime involving non-existent investment schemes is the largest contributor to financial losses, amounting to RM1.5 billion. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Online crime statistics have recorded an alarming surge, with the number of cases nearly doubling to more than 66,000 in 2025 compared with 35,000 cases the previous year.

Bukit Aman commercial crime investigation department director Rusdi Isa said the total losses recorded also soared to almost RM3 billion in 2025, a figure he described as a serious threat to the economy and social stability, Bernama reported.

He said the trend reflects a significant shift in the crime landscape, with 90% of commercial crime cases investigated now involving online elements.

“Five years ago, losses stood at around RM700 million, but by 2025, the figure was almost RM3 billion.”

Speaking on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme tonight, Rusdi said online crime involving non-existent investment schemes is the largest contributor to financial losses, amounting to RM1.5 billion.

He said syndicates promised high returns within a short period while targeting retirees aged 50 and above who typically have substantial savings.

Rusdi also warned young adults not to allow their bank accounts to be used by third parties.

He said legal amendments under Section 424 of the Penal Code, which came into force in October 2024, provide for imprisonment of between three and 10 years for so-called mule account holders.

“Do not risk your future for easy money. This criminal record will remain and could result in you being blacklisted by financial institutions and jeopardise your employment prospects.”