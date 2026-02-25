2 M’sians nabbed after evasion at Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint, drugs seized

Singaporean authorities said both men were arrested last Sunday after their car sped through a lane and damaged a barrier in the arrival cargo zone at the Tuas checkpoint. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Singaporean authorities have arrested two Malaysian men in a Malaysian-registered car after they attempted to bypass clearance at the Tuas checkpoint.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the men were arrested last Sunday after the vehicle sped through a lane and damaged a drop-arm barrier in the arrival cargo zone.

This occurred after the vehicle re-entered the Tuas checkpoint following an earlier unsuccessful attempt on the same day.

In a statement, ICA said its officers immediately secured the vehicle and arrested the 40-year-old driver and 53-year-old passenger. No injuries were reported.

“A total of approximately 97g of heroin, 69g of methamphetamine, three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch under the front passenger seat.

“The driver was also not in possession of a valid travel document at the time,” it said.

Both men were handed over to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations into drug-related offences.

The driver is also under investigation for multiple immigration offences, and by the traffic police for reckless driving and other traffic violations.