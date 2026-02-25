2 M’sians nabbed after evasion at Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint, drugs seized

2 M’sians nabbed after evasion at Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint, drugs seized

The republic's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority says the items found in their car included 97g of heroin and 69g of methamphetamine.

Singaporean authorities said both men were arrested last Sunday after their car sped through a lane and damaged a barrier in the arrival cargo zone at the Tuas checkpoint. (Facebook pic)
PETALING JAYA:
Singaporean authorities have arrested two Malaysian men in a Malaysian-registered car after they attempted to bypass clearance at the Tuas checkpoint.

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the men were arrested last Sunday after the vehicle sped through a lane and damaged a drop-arm barrier in the arrival cargo zone.

This occurred after the vehicle re-entered the Tuas checkpoint following an earlier unsuccessful attempt on the same day.

In a statement, ICA said its officers immediately secured the vehicle and arrested the 40-year-old driver and 53-year-old passenger. No injuries were reported.

“A total of approximately 97g of heroin, 69g of methamphetamine, three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch under the front passenger seat.

“The driver was also not in possession of a valid travel document at the time,” it said.

Both men were handed over to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations into drug-related offences.

The driver is also under investigation for multiple immigration offences, and by the traffic police for reckless driving and other traffic violations.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.