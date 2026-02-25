2 M’sians nabbed after evasion at Singapore’s Tuas checkpoint, drugs seized

Singapore’s Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said the men were arrested last Sunday after the vehicle sped through a lane and damaged a drop-arm barrier in the arrival cargo zone.
This occurred after the vehicle re-entered the Tuas checkpoint following an earlier unsuccessful attempt on the same day.
In a statement, ICA said its officers immediately secured the vehicle and arrested the 40-year-old driver and 53-year-old passenger. No injuries were reported.
“A total of approximately 97g of heroin, 69g of methamphetamine, three Erimin-5 tablets, 27 tablets believed to contain controlled drugs, and various drug paraphernalia were found on the driver and in a pouch under the front passenger seat.
“The driver was also not in possession of a valid travel document at the time,” it said.
Both men were handed over to Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau for investigations into drug-related offences.
The driver is also under investigation for multiple immigration offences, and by the traffic police for reckless driving and other traffic violations.