Public warned against AI-generated videos impersonating Agong

KUALA LUMPUR : The royal press office has detected videos on TikTok which used artificial intelligence to imitate the voice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim’s Facebook page, the royal press office said these accounts circulated content claiming that the king is offering financial aid to the public during Ramadan.

“The public is advised to remain vigilant and not be easily influenced by these fake accounts, which are often used by scammers for fraudulent purposes on social media platforms.

“The royal press office would like to stress that impersonating (others) and misusing someone’s identity are criminal offenses,” the statement said.

Checks on TikTok found two videos which used images and a voice resembling that of Sultan Ibrahim.