Average of 525 child abuse cases a month in 4th quarter of 2025

To prevent child abuse, women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said her ministry offered counselling to at-risk families as an early intervention, including marriage counselling. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : An average of 525 child abuse cases were reported every month in the final quarter of last year, according to figures from the social welfare department (JKM).

Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri said JKM records showed that a total of 1,575 child abuse cases were reported to the department from October to December 2025.

In a written parliamentary reply, she added that these cases involved physical, sexual as well as emotional abuse.

She was replying to Sabri Azit (PN-Jerai), who asked for the number of child abuse cases reported in the final quarter of 2025 and the action that had been taken to handle these cases.

To prevent child abuse, Nancy said her ministry offered counselling to at-risk families as an early intervention, including marriage counselling, parental education, and psychosocial support.

“This approach is aimed at reducing pressure caused by conflicts at home, which could potentially trigger the abuse of children,” she said.

Nancy also said the ministry had formed a child development department to bolster child protection services while conducting advocacy programmes at the community level with the cooperation of various agencies.

She also said her ministry seeks to empower local communities to protect children through the formation of child protection and welfare teams at the grassroots level.

“The success of our efforts to protect children requires the involvement of all parties. We urge everyone to play an active role in ensuring the safety and welfare of our children.”