PAS leader Hashim still in ICU but on the mend

PETALING JAYA : PAS spiritual leader Hashim Jasin, who was placed in intensive care following a stenting procedure, has been showing positive progress.

His daughter, Husna, said her father’s heart, which was previously functioning at around 35%, had begun to improve.

“He is doing better than before. I hope the public continues to pray for him to regain his health,” she was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

She said the family did not yet know when he would be discharged, but that he would need to undergo an angiogram before that.

Husna added that PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, his deputy Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, as well as health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad had visited her father in hospital.

On Sunday, media reported that the 87-year-old was receiving intensive care at Penang Hospital after the stenting procedure the previous day. At the time, doctors advised against receiving visitors.

The heart procedure was successful, but Hashim needed to be under close observation as his heart was weak and he had other health complications.

Hashim was appointed as PAS’s fourth spiritual leader on Oct 10, 2016 by the party’s ulama council following the passing of Haron Din on Sept 16 the same year.

Hashim was formerly Sanglang assemblyman for three terms and Arau MP for one term.