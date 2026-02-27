19 Wanita Bersatu exco members say they have no confidence in Mas Ermieyati

Masjid Tanah MP Mas Ermieyati Samsudin resigned as Masjid Tanah Bersatu chief last Friday.

PETALING JAYA : Nineteen members of Wanita Bersatu’s executive committee have declared they no longer have confidence in their chief, Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, who resigned as a division chief last Friday.

The leaders cited statements and actions by the Masjid Tanah MP which they said were inconsistent with Bersatu’s constitution and principles of organisational discipline.

In a statement, they said any decisions, statements or positions taken by Mas Ermieyati reflected her personal capacity and did not have their support, nor that of the majority of state Wanita Bersatu chiefs.

“Her statements and actions were not carried out through deliberation, nor did they have the mandate of the Wanita Bersatu organisational platform,” the statement read.

Among the signatories were the state Wanita Bersatu chiefs from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak, Selangor, Johor, Terengganu, Pahang and Sarawak.

The group also affirmed their loyalty to party president Muhyiddin Yassin, saying that Mas Ermieyati’s actions disrupted internal stability and threatened Wanita Bersatu’s unity at all levels.

She was among the Bersatu MPs who attended a solidarity rally held by former Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin in Kuala Lumpur on Feb 14.

Hamzah was sacked from the party on Feb 13.

She joined several other Bersatu division leaders who resigned from their posts in recent days to protest the sacking of Hamzah and dissatisfaction with Muhyiddin’s leadership.