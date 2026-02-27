Cop dies after motorcycle dragged under lorry in heavy traffic

City traffic police chief Zamzuri Isa said the victim suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A policeman was killed in a traffic accident along Jalan Cheras at about 1pm today when his motorcycle fell and was dragged under a lorry in heavy traffic.

Kuala Lumpur traffic police chief Zamzuri Isa said the 34-year-old man was believed to have been moving between lanes in congested traffic at the time.

“A vehicle in front of him braked suddenly, causing him to lose control of his motorcycle before falling and being dragged under a lorry travelling in the left lane. Another vehicle was also believed to have been involved, although it has yet to be identified,” he said in a statement today.

Zamzuri said the policeman suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The 45-year-old lorry driver has been detained to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving. Those with information on the incident were urged to contact the Tun HS Lee traffic police station at 03-2071 9999, or any nearby police station.