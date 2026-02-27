Family of Jalan Masjid India sinkhole victim seeks death cert, compensation

M Surya, son of the G Vijayaletchumy, at the press conference with lawyers M Partiben, Muhammad Saifullah and Chew Sin Yee in Klang today.

KLANG : The family of an Indian tourist who fell into a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur in 2024 has urged the government to expedite the issuance of her death certificate and clarify the proposed compensation payment.

Lawyer M Partiben, representing the family, said the death certificate was necessary because the woman, G Vijayaletchumy, remains classified as missing.

“Only with a death certificate can any compensation claim be processed,” he told a press conference at a restaurant at Taman Intan here today.

Present was Vijayaletchumy’s son, M Surya.

Partiben said letters were sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers and the national registration department on Feb 24 for the release of the death certificate.

He also said the family had met the prime minister and members of the Cabinet to explain the matter, but there was no confirmation on the amount of the compensation.

“We are seeking a fair resolution from the government,” he said.

He said the death certificate was also required by the family to settle financial matters in India.

On possible legal action, Partiben said no lawsuit had been filed.

“At this stage, we are seeking discussions with the relevant authorities. If there is no resolution, we will consider legal action,” he said.

Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Andhra Pradesh, was on holiday in Malaysia when she was swallowed by an 8m-deep sinkhole which opened up while she was walking along Jalan Masjid India on Aug 23, 2024.

A search and rescue operation was called off after nine days because of safety concerns.

On Sept 1, 2024, Bernama reported that the Cabinet would discuss a proposal to compensate her family.

Then federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said she intended to bring up the matter for discussion.