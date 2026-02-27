NGO laments RM2,000 fine for dog killer in Perak

Under the Animal Welfare Act, animal cruelty is punishable by a fine of between RM20,000 and RM100,000, a maximum three years in prison, or both upon conviction.

PETALING JAYA : An animal rights group has expressed concern over a case of animal cruelty in Perak which saw a man punished with a RM2,000 fine for killing a dog with firecrackers.

Persatuan Haiwan Terbiar Malaysia’s (SAFM) R Kalaivanan said this reflected the need for a review of prosecution practices in cases of animal cruelty.

While respecting the court’s decision to let Wong Phan Sang, 64, off with a fine, Kalaivanan asked if the Animal Welfare Act 2015 was being adequately utilised in cases that involve deliberate acts which cause suffering to animals.

He said the Act was introduced to strengthen protection for animals and provide a clear deterrence against animal cruelty.

“The use of firecrackers on an animal is a serious matter. SAFM is of the view that the consistent and appropriate application of animal welfare legislation is important to ensure that the intent of Parliament in enacting the Animal Welfare Act is upheld.

“SAFM respectfully calls on the relevant authorities to review prosecution practices, where appropriate, so that future cases involving animal cruelty are considered under the most suitable legislation,” he said in a statement.

The Batu Gajah magistrates’ court imposed the fine on Wong, a restaurant owner, after he pleaded guilty to killing a stray dog with firecrackers last month.

He was charged with committing mischief by killing an animal under Section 428 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both, upon conviction.

