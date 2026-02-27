Man sentenced to death for ‘heinous’ murder of ex-girlfriend’s son

Justice Norliza Othman noted that S Davandrakumar had beaten the child using a pipe, a stick, a belt and a clothes hanger, and immersed him in water.

SHAH ALAM : The Klang High Court today sentenced a man to death after finding him guilty of murdering his former girlfriend’s three-year-old son in 2021.

Justice Norliza Othman handed down the sentence to S Davandrakumar, 33, after ruling that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the end of the case.

She said no other punishment would be commensurate with the man’s actions.

“The victim was a three-year-old child with a small and thin body. He was brutally beaten by the accused using a pipe, a stick, a belt and a clothes hanger.

“The child was also immersed in water before being dragged to a room and beaten until death,” she said.

Davandrakumar was charged with murdering the boy at a house in Taman Sentosa, Klang, between 9.30am and 5.30pm on Dec 24, 2021.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane, if the death sentence is not imposed.

Deputy public prosecutors Nurul Farah Aqilah Ahmad Fuad and Maryam Jamielah Ab Manaff described the crime as heinous, noting that the boy was subjected to torture over three consecutive days.

They also said the incident occurred in the presence of the boy’s mother, who suffered severe trauma.

The prosecution further highlighted the accused’s previous convictions, including drug-related offences in 2021 and criminal intimidation in 2015.

During mitigation, defence counsel Zamri Ibrahim said his client regretted his actions and sought a lighter sentence.