Over 5,500 at Sabah relief centres as flood evacuations continue

KOTA KINABALU : The number of flood victims in five districts in Sabah increased to 5,532 as of 8am today, from 4,650 yesterday.

The state disaster management committee secretariat said the evacuees, from 1,943 families, were sheltering at the 27 relief centres (PPS) opened since Wednesday.

Beaufort recorded a slight increase in number of evacuees, to 1,456 people from 510 families compared to 1,432, following the opening of an additional PPS at the Bisaya Arts and Cultural Hall.

This brings the total number of centres operating in the district to five, including the Selagon permanent relief centre.

Tenom remains the worst-hit district, with 3,149 evacuees from 1,063 families, up from 2,406 people from 795 families reported last night.

In Sipitang and Sook, the number of evacuees remained unchanged at 421 and 79 respectively, while Membakut recorded an increase to 427.

The total number of flood-affected areas across the five districts remains at 146 villages.

No casualties have been reported so far.