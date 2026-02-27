Prominent family sought to pressure PM, MACC with help from UK firm, claims report

Earlier today, Bukit Aman announced it was investigating allegations of an attempt by unnamed persons to overthrow the government and threaten national stability.

PETALING JAYA : Members of a prominent family are alleged to have engaged a UK firm to exert pressure on the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim with the help of the international media.

The allegations were contained in a police report lodged yesterday at the Brickfields police station, a copy of which is currently circulating on social media.

According to the police report, various members of the family had allegedly met the strategic communications firm’s representatives, via Zoom, in July last year.

It claimed further that the UK firm was in a position to influence national policies and the direction of specific issues with the help of lobbyists.

Earlier today, Bukit Aman announced it was investigating allegations of an attempt by unnamed persons to overthrow the government and threaten national stability.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the probe was being carried out by Bukit Aman’s classified crimes unit or D5 under Section 124B of the Penal Code, which criminalises actions detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

“The allegations involve an influential local figure acting in coordination with an international media agency,” Khalid said in a statement.

MORE TO COME