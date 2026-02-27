Sarawak plans energy exports to Brunei, Philippines and Singapore

State deputy minister Hazland Hipni said Sarawak was ‘not just a battery; we are an energy supplier to Asean’.

KUALA LUMPUR : Sarawak aims to export electricity to Brunei by early next year, with plans to export to the Philippines and Singapore later, following its energy exports to Sabah.

The state recently began exporting 50 megawatts (MW) of electricity to Sabah, with plans to scale this up to 300MW, said Hazland Hipni, Sarawak’s deputy minister for energy and environmental sustainability.

“The next phase will involve exports to Brunei, followed by the Philippines via Palawan, and eventually to Singapore,” he said at a forum on the Asia-Pacific green hydrogen industry.

He said Sarawak’s long-term ambition is to position itself as Asean’s key energy supplier. “We are not just a battery; we are an energy supplier to Asean,” he said, adding that Sarawak has been exporting electricity to Kalimantan since 2016.

Hazland said Sarawak has been steadily building its green hydrogen capabilities. The state launched its hydrogen initiative in 2019 with an initial production of 130kg per day to power five hydrogen buses in Kuching.

It currently has five multi-fuel stations and plans to add another 20 by next year.