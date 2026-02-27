Sarawak remains at high risk of TB, says deputy health minister

The health ministry’s data for the sixth epidemiological week of 2026 ending Feb 14 put the number of TB cases at 3,161, with Sarawak reporting 332 or the third highest in the country. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak is among the states with the highest rates of tuberculosis, although overall case numbers have not shown a significant increase, says deputy health minister Hanifah Hajar Taib.

While Hanifah did not disclose specific figures, she said the case rate remains higher than in several other states, thus warranting sustained attention.

She said early detection and community screening efforts must be strengthened to curb tuberculosis transmission, particularly among family members and close contacts, Bernama reported.

She also advised those experiencing symptoms, such as persistent cough lasting more than two weeks, prolonged fever especially in the evenings, unexplained weight loss, and loss of appetite, to seek immediate medical attention at the nearest clinic or hospital.

According to the health ministry’s data for the sixth epidemiological week of 2026 ending Feb 14, a total of 3,161 tuberculosis cases were recorded nationwide, with Sarawak reporting 332, the third highest in the country.