Animal rights activists ‘baffled’ by dismissal of ‘Kopi’ lawsuit

Four activists are appealing the dismissal of a lawsuit brought in December 2024 against the Besut district council and the Terengganu government over the shooting of ‘Kopi’, a stray, two months earlier.

PETALING JAYA : Four animal activists, whose suit against the Besut district council and Terengganu government over the shooting of a stray dog was dismissed, have been left “baffled” by the grounds provided, claiming they claim “defied logic”.

On Thursday, the Kuala Terengganu High Court ruled that the activists had no locus standi to file the originating summons because none of them were Besut residents.

The court also said the four plaintiffs had not demonstrated any real and genuine interest in the subject matter.

Rajesh Nagarajan, who represented the activists, said the stray dog, known as Kopi, was “murdered in cold blood.”

“Besides animal rights activists, who else can file a suit? My clients believe that this decision is a step in reverse for animal rights in Malaysia,” he told FMT.

The four activists — Dr Kartini Farah Abdul Rahim, S Mukunnan, Hong Hai San and S Shashi Kumar — filed the suit in December 2024, naming the council and the Terengganu government as the first and second defendants.

They sought a declaration that the shooting violated Sections 29(e) and 30(1) of The Animal Welfare Act 2015, which they argue prohibits the use of firearms on animals.

In October 2024, Besut district council president Sukeri Ibrahim defended Kopi’s shooting, as it was carried out in accordance with established procedures. He also denied allegations that the dog’s carcass was abandoned following the shooting.

The case gained further attention when a 52-second video surfaced showing Kopi lying lifeless after sustaining serious injuries. The widely-shared video showed a resident discovering the dog’s body after hearing gunshots.

The video sparked outrage among animal lovers, igniting a nationwide debate on animal rights and justice for the stray dog.

Rajesh, who plans to appeal the decision immediately, said that the court ruling may be used by the local authorities as a licence to “murder stray dogs in the name of population control.”

According to Rajesh, who is also from Lawyers for Animal Rights, there is already a humane way to control the dog population.

“The answer is simple, trap, neuter and spay. Despite this proven effective method, local councils still insist on shooting and murdering stray dogs in cold blood.”