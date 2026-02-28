Cops nab 2 more suspects in Bukit Kayu Hitam AKPS chief shooting

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the latest arrests involved two Malaysian men, aged 51 and 58, who were detained last night. (Bernama pic)

BUKIT KAYU HITAM : Two more suspects have been arrested in connection with the shooting of a vehicle driven by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) commander here on Wednesday morning.

Police had detained seven individuals suspected of being involved in the shooting targeting Nasaruddin Nasir’s car in several raids here and in Padang Besar.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the latest arrests involved two Malaysian men, aged 51 and 58, who were detained here last night.

“We are recording their statements and will apply for a remand order after that,” he said at a press conference here today.

Earlier, he paid a visit to the AKPS entry point at the Bukit Kayu Hitam immigration, customs, quarantine and security complex. Also present were AKPS director-general Shuhaily Zain and Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah.

Saifuddin said Nasaruddin told police that he had been tailed by unidentified individuals before the attack.

He said Nasaruddin also provided details about the physical appearance and demeanour of the individuals, enabling police to develop a profile and subsequently arrest the two suspects.

The car driven by Nasaruddin was fired upon at about 5.40am on Wednesday at the slip road leading to Masjid Al-Muhajirin in Bukit Kayu Hitam, about 1km from the Malaysia-Thailand border.

Two men on a motorcycle reportedly discharged two rounds, believed to have been fired from a semi-automatic weapon.