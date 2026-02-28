Malaysia Airlines cancels flights to Qatar, Saudi Arabia

The airline said the flights were cancelled as a precautionary measure following the closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East. (EPA Images pic)

PETALING JAYA : Malaysia Airlines has cancelled flights to and from Qatar and Saudi Arabia today and tomorrow following joint US-Israel airstrikes on Iran.

The airline’s parent company, Malaysia Aviation Group, said flights to and from Doha, Jeddah and Madinah were cancelled as a precautionary measure following the closure of airspace in parts of the Middle East.

The flights today are: MH160 to Doha, MH156 to Jeddah and MH158 to Medinah. The flights tomorrow are: MH159 from Madinah, MH161 from Doha, MH164/MH165 from Doha and MH157 from Jeddah.

“Affected passengers are being notified and assisted with alternative travel arrangements where required. Flights to the affected destinations will remain suspended pending further assessment of the security situation,” an MAG statement read.

