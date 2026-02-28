Number of flood evacuees in Sabah rises to 6,732

The flood situation in Beaufort, Sabah remains bad with a total of 93 villages still inundated by floodwaters. (Bernama pic)

KOTA KINABALU : The number of flood evacuees in Sabah rose to 6,732 as at 8am today, up from 6,663 yesterday.

The state disaster management committee secretariat said in a statement that Tenom recorded an upward trend in the number of evacuees, namely 4,500 people.

The number of evacuees in Beaufort remained unchanged at 1,462. Similarly, there was no change in Membakut and Sipitang with 441 and 329 evacuees, respectively.

A total of 93 villages in Beaufort have been inundated by floodwaters, followed by Tenom (46 villages), Sipitang (22 villages) and Membakut (16 villages).

All evacuees are being accommodated at 32 relief centres opened since Wednesday, with residents from 177 villages across the four affected districts unable to carry out their daily activities.