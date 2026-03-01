Boy, 4, dies in Kampung Muhibbah PPR fire

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said it dispatched teams from the Bukit Jalil and Sri Petaling fire and rescue stations to the location after receiving an emergency call at 2.59pm. (JBPM pic)

PETALING JAYA : A four-year-old boy was found dead after a fire at the People’s Housing Programme (PPR) in Kampung Muhibbah today.

The Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department said it dispatched teams from the Bukit Jalil and Sri Petaling fire and rescue stations to the location after receiving an emergency call at 2.59pm.

“Upon their arrival, they spotted a fire at a unit on the 10th floor of the building,” it said in a statement.

“The fire was put out at 3.17pm. Around 80% of the unit was destroyed.”

The boy was found dead at the scene and his body was then handed over to the police for further action.

He resided in the unit with his mother, who is believed to have been at the unit when the fire occurred.

However, the authorities have yet to provide any details on whether she managed to escape.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.