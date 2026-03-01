Cops to probe every complaint of bid to topple govt, says Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said an investigation into a complaint received on Thursday is still in the early stage. (Bernama pic)

BACHOK : The police have been instructed to give priority and full attention to opening investigation papers for every complaint received regarding allegations of attempts to overthrow the government and destabilise the country.

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the directive was decided at a Cabinet meeting last Friday, mandating the police to immediately initiate investigations upon receiving any complaint from any party.

Speaking on the sidelines of a National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) event here this morning, he said an investigation had already commenced following reports lodged, in line with a recent statement by Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail.

According to him, the investigation was at an early stage.

Khalid was reported as saying police received a report on Thursday regarding an alleged collaboration between an influential local figure and an international media agency to destabilise the government.