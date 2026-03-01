Cops to probe every complaint of bid to topple govt, says Saifuddin

Home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the directive was decided at a Cabinet meeting last Friday, mandating the police to immediately initiate investigations upon receiving any complaint from any party.
Speaking on the sidelines of a National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) event here this morning, he said an investigation had already commenced following reports lodged, in line with a recent statement by Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail.
According to him, the investigation was at an early stage.
Khalid was reported as saying police received a report on Thursday regarding an alleged collaboration between an influential local figure and an international media agency to destabilise the government.