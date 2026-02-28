New PN chief Samsuri rejects ‘green wave’ notion

Perikatan Nasional chairman Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said external narratives should not define Perikatan Nasional’s direction. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional’s newly-appointed chairman, Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, has dismissed the notion that his appointment is meant to reshape perceptions of the “green wave” through his image as a technocrat.

He said his focus was not on labels, but on bringing positive change into society.

“For me, it is not about waves. What is most important is that we carry a clear message, which is to make Malaysia a better country,” the New Straits Times quoted him as saying in Serdang today.

The term “green wave” became popular to describe the gains made by PAS in elections between 2018 and 2022.

Samsuri, a PAS vice-president who is also Terengganu menteri besar, said external narratives should not define the opposition coalition’s direction. “What is most important now is that we strengthen PN and reinforce national unity, including in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

Samsuri was appointed PN chairman on Feb 22 after a two-month impasse over the post following the resignation of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin.

PAS Youth, describing Samsuri as a “calm and results-focused” technocrat and leader, has previously proposed that he should be the PAS candidate for the prime ministership.

Samsuri has a PhD in aeronautical engineering from Leeds, and is known as Dr Sam. PAS Youth said he had brought Terengganu to greater heights as a “scholar and politician who works for the people without much political drama”.