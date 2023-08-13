What the nation needs now is a real alternative to the right-wing politics of divisiveness.

From Ronald Benjamin

The Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue is concerned with the statement by political analyst James Chin of the University of Tasmania that the results of the six state elections have shown that Pakatan Harapan needs to adopt a more right-wing stance to appeal to conservative Malay voters.

According to him, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim needs to support conservative policies to gain political support at the expense of his progressive voter base.

He was further quoted as saying that the prime minister should move more to the right with more Islamic and pro-Malay policies.

Looking at the priority of the unity government for the past eight months it has been wooing the Malay voters with actions such as seizing rainbow-coloured watches from Swatch’s Pride collection, reiterating that Malay privileges’ will not be done away with, and stating that the government will adopt the decision of the Malay Rulers in the debate over the usage of the word “Allah” as policy.

The prime minister’s answer to a young Indian student that the quota system will remain also has right-wing characteristics.

The unity government may communicate an issue differently but its core content remains.

The fact is, when one is already indoctrinated by the fear politics of another, and when faith and reason are ignored for tribal emotions, then whatever that is articulated by the perceived enemy will be wrong.

What the nation needs today from the unity government is a real alternative to right-wing politics of divisiveness by promoting political integrity and solidarity.

For example, ministers who are under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission should be put on leave until their investigation is completed. Also, those who are currently facing trials in court should not be given ministerial posts.

This also goes to those who aspire to be parliamentarians or assemblymen. They should not be given a seat until their court cases are over.

Alternative politics to right-wing divisiveness should be solidarity where voices of the grassroots, the poor, and the marginalised should be highlighted.

The government should convince conservatives who are also made up of workers, artisans, fishermen and factory workers by showing them structural alternatives that would improve their lives in contrast to right-wing divisive politics that usually are more aligned to the interest of religious and business elites in the Malaysian context.

The politics of integrity and solidarity will create an impact on the electorate in the long run and it will not show short-term results that are desired by opportunist politicians.

The last thing the nation needs now is for the unity government to follow an ideology that divides the people while taking for granted the support of moderate and progressive voices.

While the politics of integrity and solidarity might not be aligned to the real politics of the country, we can’t afford to fall into the trap of right-wing politics.

It will not only dent the value of multiethnic solidarity but will also scare away investors who will not want to invest in a country that has a variable of disharmony that comes with right-wing politics.

Ronald Benjamin is the secretary of the Association for Welfare, Community and Dialogue.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.