Nightmare in indoor car parks

Maneuvering your car into the indoor parking area inside a commercial building or residential tower in Malaysia can be an ordeal.

Many drivers struggle with extremely narrow curves and sharp 90-degree turns inside these parking facilities.

This design challenge is particularly acute for those driving larger vehicles such as Alphards, station wagons, or four-wheel-drive vehicles, which require more space to maneuvre. Yet, many car parks appear to be tailored for the compact dimensions of smaller cars like the Perodua Myvi or Proton Saga.

The consequences are visible everywhere — scratches and paintwork damage are common as vehicles brush against walls and barriers in tight spaces.

Drivers endure significant stress and anxiety navigating these tight corners. The fear of scraping their cars creates a palpable tension; each turn feels like a balancing act, fraught with trauma, anxiety, and a sense of impending damage.

The cramped condition is in contrast with the ease and comfort expected in modern buildings, raising the key question: Why do such issues persist despite advancements in architectural standards and rising expectations for user comfort?

Toilets, seats, and other public facilities are often designed with the user’s needs in mind, yet car parks remain largely inaccessible and uncompromising.

The problem extends beyond older buildings where constraints may be attributed to legacy designs. Even newly completed projects like Sentral Suites and the University of Malaya car parks are notorious for cramped lanes.

The newest parking facilities in Brickfields, constructed for shoppers, is a disgrace. Many have described parking there as a headache-inducing operation.

Poor planning and outdated rules

Looking at it in the wider context, it becomes clear that inadequate planning and adherence to outdated or lenient guidelines have contributed significantly to the problem.

Although there are guidelines by authorities such as the Kuala Lumpur City Hall and the Department of Infrastructure Planning that outline minimum aisle width and turning radius, enforcement remains weak, and developers often prioritise maximising the number of units or leasable space over driver convenience and safety.

For instance, the specified minimum aisle width may just be wide enough for small vehicles. This makes it hazardous for modern SUVs or 4WDs which are now ubiquitous on Malaysian roads.

The plight of drivers squeezing around tight turns and up narrow ramps is compounded by a lack of clear pedestrian walkways, insufficient signage, and poorly maintained ventilation and lighting within these indoor car parks.

Car owners often end up finding a scratch on the paintwork of their vehicles or tyre marks on the wall. Otherwise, they end up colliding with another vehicle thanks to these design shortcomings.

Suffering in silence

The emotional toll — from anxiety before entering these spaces to anger and frustration after minor scrapes — is a largely silent societal issue. Yet, while other design flaws in public spaces are addressed swiftly, car parks remain ignored by enforcement agencies and developers alike.

The call to action is clear: strict regulations and standards for car park designs must be enforced.

Authorities should ensure that developers cannot simply bypass ergonomic and safety standards when building car parks. Enforcement agencies and industry regulators should collaborate to introduce mandatory minimum dimensions that accommodate current average vehicle sizes, including larger family vehicles and SUVs.

Beyond rules, consumer advocacy and public feedback mechanisms must be strengthened so users no longer have to quietly endure substandard car parking conditions.

Only with heightened awareness, regulatory oversight, and proactive developer responsibility can consumers be protected from getting the short end of the stick of poorly designed car parks.

Authorities must act fast

The hopes rest on the authorities and enforcement agencies to awaken to this overlooked problem affecting thousands of urban drivers daily and to finally address it comprehensively so future developments offer parking that is safe, comfortable, and designed with the needs of all vehicle types in mind.

This will transform the parking experience from a source of stress and trauma to one of convenience and peace of mind.

Hopefully, this will see Malaysia’s indoor car parks evolve from narrow nightmares to well-planned, user-friendly spaces befitting a modern city.

Until then, drivers continue to endure the agonising puzzle of fitting their wheels into spaces meant for much smaller cars. Though this issue is not raised in daily conversation, the demand for urgent solution is loud and clear.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.