The threat of US hegemony

Although it has been a few months since US president Donald Trump threatened to attack Venezuela, the attack and kidnapping of president Nicolas Maduro and wife still shook the world.

Despite his numerous empty threats, this particular one, which he actually carried out, is a sign of how desperate the US is to get its hands on Venezuela’s oil, which is the richest reserve in the world.

The desire of Western nations to control and own other nations’ natural resources today has prompted many African nations to make strong efforts to stop foreign Western nations from exploiting their natural resources. This is particularly apparent with Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso, who has led this strong movement on the African continent. This awakening is very pronounced in Africa.

Venezuela, being in South America, is not only close to the US but has a very rich oil reserve much desired by the US.

The excuse of Venezuela being the main drug source to the US is untrue because statistics shows that Colombia is the main source and Mexico is the main route of supply.

This false claim is similar to the claim of Iraq possessing weapons of mass destruction to justify the invasion of Iraq to gain access to its rich oil resources.

This dangerous recent precedent poses real threats to the free world, which sends a strong message that what the US wants, the US will get.

There are real reasons and necessities for the world to move to a multipolar situation where everyone has freedom of choice. That is where BRICS has offered a much-needed alternative. Nations have turned to China and Russia in the face of the US’s aggressive financial and military moves.

It is totally unacceptable that in this modern sophisticated world, international laws are being flouted and International Court of Justice rules are being disregarded by the US.

International nations’ condemnation of the US’s breach of international laws in the attack on Venezuela means little to the US.

Colombia and Mexico have been warned by the US that they may also be targeted should they fail to comply with the US’s demands.

Denmark has warned the US against invading Greenland for its rich natural resources, saying that such a move – threatened by Trump – would spell the end of Nato.

If a member of Nato feels unsafe, what does it say for the rest of the civilised world in the face of US hegemony?

The US, in the past, conducted violent and disastrous invasions in Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Panama and now Venezuela. The world should brace itself for more turmoil and wars by the hegemonic US in the coming months of 2026.

Who is going to be the next victim of the voracious US hegemony?

Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah is an Amanah central committee member and chairman of the party’s international bureau.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.