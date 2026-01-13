KJ-Ong: the third force Malaysians desperately need?

According to an FMT report, former DAP MP Ong Kian Ming once expressed his willingness to team up with former Umno MP Khairy Jamaluddin (KJ) to form a new political party.

He even went further, saying that his trust in KJ was such that he would be prepared to serve as a Cabinet minister if KJ were appointed prime minister.

That prospect excites me.

For years, I have envisioned scenarios in which a new political party could reclaim the imagination and hope of Malaysians. One such scenario involved KJ and former PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

Both men are qualified to lead, but therein lies the problem: both want to lead. Two tigers on one mountain rarely coexist peacefully, and we could easily witness a repeat of the falling out between PKR president Anwar Ibrahim and Rafizi—a scenario that would not bode well for the nation.

With Ong, however, the dynamic changes. The former Bangi MP is qualified to lead, but he is the bigger man of the two. Humility in a politician is rare, and it is precisely this quality that makes Ong stand out.

The KJ–Ong partnership is one I would wholeheartedly embrace. I would even encourage my children and grandchildren to do the same. Here’s why.

At present, Malaysians are caught between two pairings: on the one hand we have Anwar Ibrahim–Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and on the other Muhyiddin Yassin–Abdul Hadi Awang.

The unity government pairing is not without its challenges. Anwar, a progressive Islamist, and Zahid, a nationalist Islamist, come from different political traditions.

Together, they offer a government premised on moderate Islam.

By contrast, the Muhyiddin–Hadi pairing leans toward a more hardline path. In both cases, Islam remains central to their narratives.

But what happens when these four leaders eventually step aside? Will Malaysia remain trapped in a vicious cycle where racial and religious rhetoric is the only currency to win votes?

We desperately need a third option—and this is where the KJ–Ong partnership comes in. But the ball needs to start rolling now.

A KJ–Ong team could attract other like-minded politicians, such as Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad and Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman. Together, this new generation could counter divisive rhetoric and usher in a more progressive narrative.

The journey will not be easy, but it is necessary. A progressive narrative can help Malays feel more secure while providing a platform where development and spirituality move in tandem.

Some may question Ong’s choice of pairing with KJ. Why not work with someone from Pakatan Harapan, like Rafizi?

The answer lies in their trajectories. KJ has reinvented himself and moved on from his sacking, while Rafizi often appears more interested in playing the role of petulant critic within PKR.

Ong’s choice also appears to be tactical. A partnership between two former MPs from DAP and Umno sends a powerful signal.

When the unity government was formed, I had hoped Umno would reinvent itself and work pragmatically with DAP—not just to remain in power, but to rebuild Malaysia alongside its former rivals. Yet progress has been uneven, with members from both parties occasionally throwing spanners into the works.

This is why KJ should give serious thought to Ong’s proposal.

Malaysia needs a post-Reformasi ideology—something beyond the old battles of race and religion.

The KJ–Ong partnership could be the light at the end of our decades-long tunnel.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.