Questions arise from media council’s double standards on Malaysiakini

From Jeffri Saling

I note with interest comments made by Sabah political analyst Abdul Jalil Ghani, who pointed out that there were some double standards being practised by the Malaysian Media Council.

I, too, had observed that the media council was quick to focus on the case involving former FMT reporter Rex Tan while completely bypassing a horrible and egregious blunder by Malaysiakini.

Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Salleh had highlighted the blunder where an image of pigs meant for an article on pig farming in Selangor ended up as part of the news portal’s coverage of the party’s general assembly.

What an insult!

Some Malaysiakini management figures went to the Umno assembly to deliver a personal apology and explanation.

So what price will Malaysiakini pay now?

Other media like Sinar Harian and Sin Chew were not spared action by the authorities in recent times and were penalised.

Does it seem like Malaysiakini is going to get off with some apologies proffered by its editor? A mere slap on the wrist and some nice photo-ops?

Malaysiakini’s mistake was serious given that the animal is taboo for the Islamic faith, leading Akmal to describe it as “kurang ajar” (rude). He’s not wrong.

I should also add that despite getting a big budget, the media council’s website is not yet ready to accept any complaints.

Is this another convenient coincidence?

Jeffri Saling is an FMT reader

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.