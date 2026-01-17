Ex-journo’s arrest violates international standards, says CIJ

Former FMT reporter Rex Tan was arrested after turning up at the Dang Wangi police headquarters.

PETALING JAYA : The Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ) has criticised the arrest of former FMT reporter Rex Tan, saying it violated international standards of the three-part test of proportionality, necessity and legitimacy.

CIJ executive director Wathshlah Naidu said it sets a dangerous precedent for journalists, as the authorities had not only failed to protect their safety and privacy but also created an even more chilling environment by enforcing laws that use vague language and outdated notions.

“This is further compounded by the already significant backlash faced by the journalist after his line of questioning went viral online,” she said in a statement.

She also said that the action by the authorities undermines the mandate and spirit of the Malaysian Media Council, which is meant to represent public interest and serve as the interface between the public and media, uphold ethical standards and address grievances.

“Given the council has also offered its services to facilitate conciliation in good faith, we must question why the authorities have not allowed them to reconcile this matter as is their role,” she added.

Tan, 31, was arrested early this morning under the Sedition Act after being summoned by police over a question he posed at a public lecture in Kuala Lumpur that is said to have carried racial overtones. It is understood that Bukit Aman will handle the investigation.

Tan was released at 1.15pm today after police obtained a one-day remand order from magistrate Farah Nabihah Dan.

His lawyer, Rajsurian Pillai, today said the case is also being investigated under Section 505(c) of the Penal Code (making a statement with intent to incite any class or community of persons to commit any offence against others ), and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (improper use of network facilities).

The Malaysian Media Council, in a separate statement, described the arrest as “unnecessary and punitive”.

It warned that heavy-handed and punitive action against a journalist has a chilling effect on the media and public discourse, and undermines government commitments to upholding freedom of expression and press freedom.

“Incidents like this highlight the increasing occupational and legal risks that journalists face in Malaysia, including the threat of investigation, detention and other punitive measures.

“Such risks can cause severe psychological and professional pressure, undermining the ability of journalists to work freely and safely,” the council said.