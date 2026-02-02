On business know-how, know-who, and that email

I normally do not comment on business or economic issues. But a recent news report about how some business people referred to a well-known politician in Malaysia in an e-mail conversation has sparked interest from certain parties eager to make hay while the sun shines.

For political parties to pick and choose between flags, pigs, alcohol, or even cousins (“sepupu”), we Malaysians are disgusted – but sadly, we are being forced to get used to these trivial issues.

I recently heard that two students at Universiti Malaya set up a rental assistance service for students competing to find affordable housing or hostels to pursue their career dreams.

As an academic, I feel deeply saddened that millions – or rather, billions – of ringgit have been spent on university research budgets, yet the impact on society seems minimal.

Most of these funds appear to serve only the glorified competition of university rankings.

Wouldn’t these funds have been better spent building more hostels? But we are a society that embodies what Malays call “biar papa asal bergaya”- better to look good than be practical.

If I were a Perikatan Nasional member, I would milk this issue to take over Putrajaya.

Then I heard of water shortages at a public university in Sabah. Water shortages? Seriously? What happened to all the theories of water engineering and architecture discussed in papers, forums, and student assignments?

And why has the government not prioritised this issue? Again, why has this not become a major focus for the media or opposition parties?

Business, politics and media

What does the media choose to focus on when it comes to “issues of national integrity”? For one, they chose to publish a story about some foreign business people who mentioned a prominent politician in their e-mails purely as a business tactic.

Now, let me “talk business”. Although I have never been a corporate professional, I think I understand a bit about business ventures.

First, you need to know if adequate infrastructure and human resources exist before committing to a business. Of course, you also need to ensure these resources will not demand Western-level salaries.

Second, you need to know if the political environment is stable and reliable, with some measure of integrity with regard to the courts and the law.

I emphasise “some measure” because life is rarely black and white; most things exist in shades of grey that textbooks cannot teach.

Some business people also use the “know whom” strategy-asking another, “Do you know this person?” If you answer naïvely, “No, never met him,” you lose the opportunity.

But a savvy business person might Google the politician, consult friends, and reply, “Yes, of course, I know him.” Suddenly, they position themselves as someone connected to a potential prime minister, opening doors for business deals.

Controversies and influencers

From the recently published e-mails, all I see are simple acts of seeking business opportunities – not evidence that the politician actually knows these individuals. So, what is the issue here?

As a nation, we need to reflect on freedom of speech and expression. How should we treat influencers or political parties who publish information hoping to create a sensational story and tarnish a politician’s image?

Perhaps we say, “If you are a public figure, you must accept this.” Yes, it may be nonsense, but freedom of expression allows such stories-even if they lack morality or responsibility.

Malaysia has long been accustomed to trivial political controversies. But it is one thing for politicians or social media influencers to spread “suggestive wrongdoing” for personal gain; it is another for established media outlets to do so.

What drives the news media – national interest or ratings, viewers, and advertisements?

While the media cannot be blamed for seeking attention, citizens must critically evaluate them, just as we evaluate opportunistic politicians and influencers.

I have often said that if our country fails, the blame will not lie solely with opportunistic politicians, influencers, or sensationalist media. It will lie with us – the citizens – whose values, shaped by our religious and moral teachings, must guide the nation.

That is why my slogan has always been: “Our country, our fault, and therefore our responsibility.”

We, the people, must separate trivial distractions from real truth, and give our trust only to those genuinely concerned with rebuilding our nation, rather than to those exploiting news for petty, selfish gain.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.